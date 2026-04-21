Officials at the signing of the agreement. Credit: Ministère des Armées/Thales.

Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defence and Space, and Poland’s Radmor have formalised an industrial cooperation agreement aiming to develop a geostationary defence telecommunications satellite for the Polish Ministry of Defence.

The agreement was announced during an event attended by Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin.

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The ceremony formed part of Poland and France’s fellowship day, recognised for marking close industrial cooperation between the two nations.

The companies will draw on their combined expertise in communications payloads, satellite platform design, mission control, industrialisation, secure ground infrastructure, and cybersecurity to deliver the project.

The satellite will be part of the Readiness 2030 plan, launched by the European Commission in March last year.

Joint statement released by the companies stated the new geostationary satellite will provide secure communications for the armed forces and is designed for a high degree of robustness and resilience.

The system will include cybersecurity features across both ground and space segments to address potential threats in a contested space environment. This project forms part of efforts to enhance Poland’s national space sovereignty.

Thales Alenia Space president and CEO Hervé Derrey said: “We are proud to lead this strategic industrial cooperation, delivering cutting-edge secure communications capabilities to the Polish Ministry of National Defense.

“This geostationary satellite project will embody the highest standards of resilience, cybersecurity, and anti-jamming technologies, reflecting our commitment to strengthening European defense sovereignty.”

The agreement for Poland’s sovereign satellite follows confirmation the country is one of three alliance members to surpass Nato’s target of 3.5% of GDP for defence spending a decade in advance.

In his annual report, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Poland’s defence investment has reached 4.3% of GDP in 2025.