Perspecta has secured a single award contract with the US Air Force (USAF) for the Enterprise Logging Phase 2 (EL2) programme.

The contract was awarded under USAF Network-Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2) NetOps. It comprises a base period of one year and four one-year options.

If all options are exercised, the total value of the contract is expected to reach up to $71m.



EL2 programme is designed to enhance the USAF’s cyber situational awareness through the implementation of an enterprise-wide logging architecture.

The contract includes working with the USAF to deploy a global enterprise logging architecture.

The architecture will enable the integration of base-level log storage, forwarding and query capabilities with existing central management and reporting capabilities.

“The company’s solution will allow USAF cyber teams to detect threats, perform analysis and identify indications and warnings.”

Perspecta president and CEO Mac Curtis said: “At Perspecta, our people thrive under the high-pressure environment of solving mission-critical challenges.

“This win is a testament to our bold thinking, innovative approach to developing next-gen cybersecurity solutions and dedication to our customer’s mission. The Perspecta team is energised to partner with the USAF customer and is eager to get to work on this important operation.”

The company’s solution will allow USAF cyber teams to detect threats, perform analysis and identify indications and warnings.

The contract comes shortly after Perspecta received a contract from the US Department of Defense (DoD) to provide operational support.

Last month, Perspecta received a task order a maximum ceiling value of $905.7m to provide cyberspace operations support to the US Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER).