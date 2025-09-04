Immersive Wisdom provides remote communications and ops centre platform. Credit: DC Studi /Shutterstock.com.

The US Air Force’s (USAF) major command Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) has renewed its contract for the second year with Immersive Wisdom, a remote communications and operations centre software company.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Immersive Wisdom delivers tested TRL-9 ultra-low bandwidth distributed communications and ops centre software platform.

This platform is intended for Digital War Rooms in denied, degraded, intermittent, and limited-bandwidth (DDIL) environments.

PACAF renewed the contract using Immersive Wisdom’s $25m indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Air Combat Command.

The sole-source purchasing contract, which is in effect until 2029, facilitates the adoption of Immersive Wisdom’s software across various Department of Defense (DoD) entities globally.

The software is specifically designed to enhance communications in contested environments by supporting decentralised operations, said Immersive Wisdom.

Immersive Wisdom CEO Mike Appelbaum said: “We are extremely honoured to continue this critical effort with PACAF to deliver our ultra-low bandwidth communications software across the Indo-Pacific.

“This Year 2 renewal, again directly funded by PACAF, is a yet another major validation of our ready-now software by operational users and a crystal-clear demand signal of war fighter need.”

This contract follows after PACAF and the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) granted contracts to Immersive Wisdom for its collaboration software designed to operate with minimal or no bandwidth.

These agreements, signed in January 2025, aim to enhance communication capabilities within contested operational areas.

Furthermore, Immersive Wisdom secured a significant Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract from AFWERX, led by the Air Combat Command.

This funding bolsters existing initiatives with PACAF and AFSOC.

The STRATFI contract enables units from ACC, PACAF, and AFSOC to collaborate using Immersive Wisdom’s standardised software platform, which is readily available for immediate deployment across all commands.

