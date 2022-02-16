Orolia Defense & Security to deliver CRPA testing solution to USAF

US Air Force Guided Weapons Evaluation Facility selects CRPA testing system BroadSim Wavefront. Credit: Robert Waghorn from Pixabay.

Orolia Defense & Security has been selected by the US Air Force (USAF) Guided Weapons Evaluation Facility (GWEF) to deliver the Controlled Reception Pattern Antennas (CRPA) testing solution.

As agreed, the company will deliver BroadSim Wavefront, a software-defined CRPA testing system.

The addition of CRPA testing solutions protects platforms against electronic attacks in NAVWAR environments.

BroadSim Wavefront will be integrated into a test environment for networked, collaborative and autonomous weapon systems that are being developed under the USAF’s Golden Horde programme.

Golden Horde is an Air Force Vanguard programme that seeks to support the development of emerging weapons systems and warfighting concepts through experiments and by creating prototypes.

Additionally, BroadSim Wavefront is capable of testing eight-element CRPA systems, eight simultaneous Fixed Radiation Pattern Antenna (FRPA) systems, or a combination of the two.

According to Orolia Defense & Security, BroadSim Wavefront was selected as it met several capabilities that GWEF required. It includes features such as low-latency hardware-in-the-loop, automated calibration, and the capability to integrate future signals and sensors.

Orolia Defense & Security products director Tyler Hohman said: “When designing BroadSim Wavefront, we re-imagined every aspect for the user.

“Though the GWEF unit contains eight nodes (corresponding to each antenna element), it can be scaled from four to 16 antenna elements. One of the greatest advancements is our continuous phase monitoring and compensation technique.

“It automatically monitors, aligns and adjusts the phase of each RF output continuously throughout the duration of a scenario.”