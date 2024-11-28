Latvian defence technology startup Origin has secured €4.5m ($4.75m) European Defence Fund grant to create a man-portable intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) drone with laser targeting capability.
The collaborative project involves partners, Aktyvus Photonics from Lithuania and Leosys Laser and Electro-Optic Systems from Germany.
It is supported by the European Commission and the defence ministries of Latvia, Lithuania, and Germany.
The project aims to minimise size, weight, and power consumption across various components, including the laser designator, see-spot camera, gimbal, and the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) itself.
Established in 2022 by Ilya Nevdah and Agris Kipurs, Origin has secured €8.5m in funding so far. This includes equity investments from Change Ventures and Silicon Roundabout Ventures, along with €1.7m in EU grants.
The MPortISTAR project is part of a broader initiative to achieve technological self-reliance within the European Union, reducing dependence on imported products.
Weighing under 15kg, this UAV will integrate a laser target designator compatible with standard NATO laser-guided precision munitions.
The project focuses on cost-effectiveness, aiming to be one-fifth the cost of current technologies, and reducing the need for forward-deployed troops to minimise casualty risks.
This positions the new UAV to assume target acquisition tasks from larger UAVs at a reduced cost.
Origin co-founder Agris Kipurs said: “The European defence landscape increasingly relies on adaptable, affordable technologies that enhance operational capabilities. At Origin, we are encouraged that the European Defence Fund recognises the necessity of strengthening the defensive capacities of small and mid-sized nations in a cost-effective way.
“Our MPortISTAR project directly addresses this need, ensuring that countries like Latvia can meet modern security challenges more effectively.”
Currently, Origin’s flagship product, The Beak, has already been deployed to Ukraine through the drone coalition and secured through contracts with two NATO countries.
The Beak is a flexible ISR system equipped with precision strike capabilities, designed for easy portability and repeated use.