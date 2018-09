Aviation services specialist AAR has selected multi-party digital network platform and services provider One Network Enterprises to deliver a new solution for the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the deal, One Network will deliver its Real Time Value Network (RTVN) solution to enable AAR to carry out major repair works on the landing gear components of select aircraft used by the airforce.

The RTVN will be provided in support of the USAF’s Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) landing gear contract.



The network will allow AAR to effectively manage depot level maintenance on landing gear assemblies of the C-130 Hercules, KC-135 Stratotanker and E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control system (AWACS) weapon systems.

“One Network’s technology will enhance the way AAR interacts with the USAF wholesale supply system (D035A) that manages the source of supply group parts.”

In addition, the company will use the One Network solution to upgrade its maintenance system to allow it to efficiently communicate with the airforce’s strategic wholesale inventory management systems via Defense Automatic Addressing System by using Defense Logistics Management Standards (DLMS) messages.

AAR Integration and Business Intelligence vice-president Mark deRu said: “By acting as the messaging interface between the USAF and AAR’s integrated solutions and landing gear maintenance teams, One Network’s RTVN will support the airforce’s overall readiness and ensure fast response times to requests for components from units in the field.

“The move to DLMS removes the data exchange limitations of MILS, a decades-old standard. This frees the USAF to expand its requisitioning activities to AAR as part of their system modernisation efforts.”

The DLMS has been adopted as a mandate by the US Department of Defense and One Network’s RTVN is one among the first few solutions to completely adhere to the required DLMS messaging protocols.