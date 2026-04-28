The agreement will see the production of several thousand mid-strike drones for the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Credit: © Ukraine MoD.

Ukraine and Norway have agreed to jointly produce Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), marking the first such collaboration between the two countries.

An agreement in this connection was signed in Kyiv by Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence for European Integration, Sergiy Boyev, and Norway’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Lars Ragnar Aalerud Hansen.

Under this initiative, several thousand “mid-strike drones” will be manufactured in Norway, with all finished products delivered directly to Ukrainian defence forces, Ukraine Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The first deliveries of Norway-built drones are anticipated to reach Ukrainian forces as early as the summer.

Ukraine Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said: “I would like to thank Norway for its systematic support and for focusing on the capabilities that Ukraine critically needs. Joint production projects and guaranteed baseline drone supply for brigades directly strengthen our forces on the battlefield.

“Norway gains the opportunity to produce technologies that have proven effective, while Ukraine receives the drones needed to seize the initiative on the battlefield. This is a true win-win partnership.”

The project is set to receive funding from Norway through additional resources that will supplement the $7bn previously allocated in defence support to Ukraine for the year 2026.

Norway also intends to allot more than $1.5bn in 2026 specifically for the procurement of Ukrainian-made weapons designated for the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

The agreement also outlines provisions for wider industrial cooperation, including joint research activities.

Norway Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik said: “This is a cooperation that benefits both countries. It is an important and tangible step towards deeper Norwegian-Ukrainian cooperation, strengthening Norway’s defence industry while enabling Ukraine to produce drones in a secure environment in Norway.”

In December last year, the Norwegian Government assigned approximately Nkr3.2bn ($313.5m) to help finance a weapons package intended to bolster Ukraine’s defences against aerial threats.