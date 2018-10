Northrop Grumman has secured a $54.63m contract to operate as systems coordinator for the Department of Defense’s US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) Unified Platform programme.

The contract has been awarded by the US Air Force (USAF), which is serving as the acquisition authority.

The USCYBERCOM Unified Platform project has been designed to support all defensive and offensive cyber operations, in addition to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for the US command’s Cyber Mission Force.



Northrop Grumman Mission Systems cyber and intelligence mission solutions vice-president and general manager Linnie Haynesworth said: “Northrop Grumman is proud to partner with the USAF and USCYBERCOM to deliver this critical mission capability in support of our nation’s Cyber Mission Force.

“We look forward to continuing to work with USCYBERCOM to ensure our forces can maintain the tactical and technological advantage required to succeed in the evolving domain of cyberspace.”

“We look forward to delivering the integrated, shared capabilities that will give our cyber warfighters the edge in cyberspace and across all domains.”

Under the award, the company will be responsible for combining different cyberspace platforms in order to enable integrated management and synchronised operations that would provide the US forces with quick and easy access to a complete range of cyber capabilities.

The USCYBERCOM Unified Platform contract has been awarded competitively under the US General Services Administration’s alliant government-wide acquisition contract.

Work on the project will be carried out by the company in San Antonio, Texas, as well as other US locations in Maryland, Georgia and Ohio.