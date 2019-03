Northrop Grumman and MBDA have completed the integration of the common anti-air modular missile (CAMM) family into the integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) battle command system (IBCS).

The integration of the MBDA CAMM next-generation air defence missiles with the Northrop Grumman-developed IBCS represents the first time a non-US missile system has been integrated with IBCS.

As part of the joint effort, the companies performed functional integration of the end-to-end firing chain for integrated fire control and fire direction configurations between CAMM and IBCS.



With the integration, the firms have achieved all research and development goals of incorporating CAMM into the IBCS.

Northrop Grumman international battle management director Bill Lamb said: “This is another demonstration of the ‘any-sensor, any-shooter’ IBCS design that integrates weapons in a short time and at a small fraction of traditional costs.

“With IBCS as the enabler for next-generation IAMD in the multi-domain battlespace, warfighters gain the advantage of leveraging any available sensors and effectors to counter evolving and emerging threats.”

“Missiles are equipped with a solid-state active radar seeker, two-way data-link, low-signature rocket motor and a 360° soft-vertical launch system.”

The CAMM family can support multi-domain applications and has the ability to counter modern and future threats, including saturation attacks by precision-guided munitions.

CAMM can also defeat manoeuvring high-speed missiles fired simultaneously from multiple directions.

Missiles are equipped with a solid-state active radar seeker, two-way data-link, low-signature rocket motor and a 360° soft-vertical launch system.

MBDA ground based air defence programme head Michael Mew said: “This integration further demonstrates how the CAMM family and its associated systems have been designed from the outset for integration into IAMD networks, including with third-party battle management command and control and sensors, allowing the most complex engagement scenarios to be achieved with lower demands on the network and a lower integration burden.”

IBCS replaces legacy stove-piped systems with a next-generation, net-centric approach to enhance the ability to tackle evolving complex threats.

The system combines disparate radars and weapons to offer an effective IAMD solution and delivers a single integrated air picture to users.