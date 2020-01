Infrastructure solutions provider Noresco has secured a contract to implement 10MW of onsite power generation at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, to improve mission-critical energy resiliency.

Kadena Air Base is home to the US Air Force’s largest combat wing.

Under the $85.7m energy savings performance contract (ESPC), Noresco will provide power generation assets, which will be part of a new advanced microgrid.

The base will be able to sustain operations effectively and meet critical mission requirements during utility outages.

Contracted through DLA Energy and in partnership with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), the project requires no upfront capital from the airforce.



It is expected to generate more than $153m in guaranteed cost savings over the performance period.

The ESPC contract also includes one of the airforce’s largest water conservation projects, and upgrade or replacement of nearly 200,000 light fixtures with new LEDs and lighting controls.

Noresco vice-president Natasha Shah said: “Noresco has been awarded 27 ESPC projects with the Air Force, starting with our first Air Force project completed in 1998.

“This project builds on a long history of success with the airforce and provides Kadena Air Base with a reliable source of power and an advanced microgrid system that will support base requirements when grid power is interrupted.”

The company will be responsible for the maintenance and repair of the generators and microgrid system throughout the contract period. This will ensure reliable performance without impacting maintenance operations at Kadena Air Base.

The energy conservation measures will support the base’s Energy and Mission Assurance Programme.