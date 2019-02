The Nigerian Air Force has placed an order with Embraer Defense & Security and its partner Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) to procure 12 A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft.

Under the contract, Embraer and SNC will provide ground training devices, mission planning systems, mission debrief systems, spares, ground support equipment, and alternate mission equipment.

The contract also involves the delivery of contiguous US interim contractor support, outside of continental US (OCONUS) contractor logistic support and field service representatives for OCONUS support.



SNC ISR, Aviation and Security (IAS) senior vice-president Taco Gilbert said: “SNC is proud to work with our partner, Embraer Defense & Security, to build A-29s in support of the Nigerian Air Force in addressing their on-going training and security needs.

“The combat-proven A-29 is designed and built for the mission in Nigeria. It’s the most reliable and cost-effective solution for basic and advanced flight and combat training, close air support operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), counterinsurgency and irregular warfare scenarios.”

In service with the airforces of 13 countries around the world, the A-29 aircraft has recorded more than 46,000 combat hours and over 360,000 total flight hours.

With robust landing gear and enhanced clearance, the aircraft supports take-off and landing in challenging field conditions. In addition, A-29 offers accuracy in weapons delivery.

Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Jackson Schneider said: “The A-29 Super Tucano has become the global reference for light attack and advanced training with a proven track record in several combat zones around the world.

“Embraer welcomes Nigeria as the latest member of this true international coalition that is helping bring peace to the world.”

Embraer noted that the aircraft will be produced in Jacksonville, Florida, with modification set to take place in Centennial, Colorado.

The company added that the aircraft will be delivered to Nigeria within the contract deadline.