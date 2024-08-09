Representatives from Lockheed Martin, the New Zealand Embassy to the United States, the New Zealand Ministry of Defence, the New Zealand Defence Force and the Royal New Zealand Air Force gathered at the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics site Marietta, Georgia, on Aug. 8, 2024, to celebrate the delivery of the RNZAF’s first of five C-130J Super Hercules airlifters. Source: Lockheed Martin/Thinh D. Nguyen

In a move for regional defence and humanitarian response, Lockheed Martin has delivered the first of five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to New Zealand.

The ceremonial handover occurred at Lockheed Martin’s Marietta, Georgia, facility on August 8, 2024. This delivery marks the beginning of an upgrade for the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF), which has long relied on its ageing fleet of C-130Hs for missions.

The introduction of the C-130J-30 variant improves New Zealand’s capabilities in military operations and humanitarian efforts. The Super Hercules is expected to enhance New Zealand’s role in regional security and disaster relief across the Indo-Pacific.

Several nations in and around the Indo-Pacific region are enhancing their airlift capabilities by acquiring the C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft. Bangladesh recently completed a five-year upgrade programme, receiving its final C-130J. Indonesia also strengthened its air defence with the delivery of its fourth C-130J-30. Meanwhile, the Philippines has signed a deal for three new C-130J-30s.

Rod McLean, Lockheed Martin’s vice president and general manager of Air Mobility & Maritime Missions, emphasised the advantages of the new fleet. “The RNZAF’s new C-130J fleet will continue to support these critical missions while offering New Zealand increased allied alignment, greater reach, enhanced capabilities and proven performance for some of the most demanding tactical airlift operational requirements.”

The upgrade project, initiated in 2020 through a foreign military sale with the US Air Force, has involved collaboration between New Zealand’s Ministry of Defence, the New Zealand Defence Force, and Lockheed Martin. This joint effort aims to integrate the new aircraft into the RNZAF’s operations while providing training and support.

As per GlobalData’s intelligence on New Zealand’s defence market, the country is acquiring most of its weapon systems from the US and procuring five C-130J transport aircraft to replace its fleet of older C-130H transport aircraft. The C-130J can carry a greater payload, is faster, and can travel further than the current Hercules aircraft.

The C-130J Super Hercules stands out for its tactical airlift capabilities. Its features include fuel savings and a reduced carbon footprint.