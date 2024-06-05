Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH and the Nato Eurofighter & Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) have finalised an agreement for the Phase 4 Enhancement (P4E) System Definition (SD) package for the Eurofighter Typhoon. Source: Eurofighter Typhoon

In a stride towards future-proofing European air defence, Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH and the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) have sealed a contract for the Phase 4 Enhancement (P4E) System Definition (SD) package for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

This agreement aims to elevate the Typhoon’s capabilities, ensuring its relevance in the skies well into the 2060s.

Securing the skies with defensive systems

The P4E package introduces a suite of upgrades designed to maintain the Eurofighter Typhoon. Among the standout features is an automated sensor management capability for the Typhoon’s AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar. This enables the aircraft to handle multiple simultaneous tasks, reducing pilot workload and enhancing overall mission effectiveness.

Previously, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK have invested in the joint development of the AESA version of CAPTOR radars, known as the CAPTOR-E, to be installed in the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, as highlighted by GlobalData’s intelligence on the global military airborne radar market.

Furthermore, enhancements to the cockpit interface and Radio Frequency Interoperability are set to improve the aircraft’s survivability and lethality. These improvements show the commitment to extending the operational life of the Typhoon and adapting it to evolving combat scenarios.

In addition to sensor management advancements, the P4E package includes upgrades to the Typhoon’s defensive aids sub-system . These upgrades are poised to enhance electronic warfare capabilities in modern aerial engagements. Germany’s initial operating capability for additional electronic warfare capacity will also be integrated, reflecting a collaborative defence strategy among Eurofighter partner nations.

Collaboration at the core

The P4E package also involves analysis to extend the Typhoon’s service life. Eurofighter CEO Giancarlo Mezzanatto emphasised the importance of these enhancements, stating, “Typhoon, the backbone of European air defence, will protect our skies into the 2060s, and therefore, it is vital that we continue to enhance the capabilities of the platform and ensure it is operationally effective.”

The four Eurofighter Partner Companies—BAE Systems, Airbus Germany, Airbus Spain, and Leonardo—will carry out capability development under the P4E SD package. A network of suppliers supports this collaborative effort.

In November 2023, BAE Systems enhanced the Eurofighter Typhoon’s aerial defence capabilities by securing the continuation of its Digital GPS Anti-jam Receiver into the next phase of the P4E capability programme. This upgrade will significantly improve the Typhoon’s ability to withstand GPS signal jamming, spoofing, and radio frequency interference.

NETMA’s General Manager, Simon Ellard, highlighted the significance of this milestone, stating, “As the operational environment evolves, it is essential that we continue to grow Eurofighter’s capabilities to meet current and future threats. The P4E system definition package is a significant milestone in the delivery of an extensive capability upgrade that will ensure Eurofighter remains cutting-edge and a strong deterrence to our adversaries.”