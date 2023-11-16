In a development for aerial defence capabilities, BAE Systems has secured the continuation of its Digital GPS Anti-jam Receiver into the next phase of the Phase 4 Enhancements (P4E) capability program for the Eurofighter Typhoon.
The digital GPS anti-jam receiver (DIGAR) will change the Typhoon’s ability to withstand GPS signal jamming, spoofing, and radio frequency (RF) interference, ensuring optimal mission execution in challenging RF environments.
This upgrade, coupled with BAE Systems’ GEMVII-6 airborne digital GPS receiver, reinforces the Eurofighter Typhoon’s role as a component in air security for the UK and its international allies.
In recent years, BAE Systems delivered the first Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft to the Royal Air Force of Oman. Meanwhile, the Italian Air Force officially received the final Eurofighter Typhoon, completing an order for 21 aircraft.
In another major contract, BAE Systems secured a £1.3bn deal to support the production of 38 new Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft for the German Air Force. Leonardo delivered the first two of 28 Eurofighter Typhoons to the Kuwaiti Air Force.
Under the Typhoon avionics maintenance program, Leonardo is responsible for providing more than 60% of the avionics for the Typhoon and leads the consortium that includes radar, defensive aids suite and IRST, among other equipment, for the jets, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Avionics Market 2018-2028” report.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Following demonstrations of functional compatibility and installation feasibility, DIGAR stands poised to make the Typhoon the first international platform with this upgrade, ensuring protection against GPS signal jamming, spoofing, and radio frequency interference.
DIGAR employs antenna electronics, signal processing, and digital beamforming, providing GPS signal reception and jamming immunity. These features are for combat aircraft navigating battlespaces, offering GPS jamming protection. The Eurofighter Typhoon will also be equipped with BAE Systems’ new GEMVII-6 airborne digital GPS receiver, enabling digital beamforming anti-jamming.
Luke Bishop, the director of navigation and sensor systems at BAE Systems, emphasised the significance of accurate positioning and navigation data for modern fighters, “Modern fighters require accurate positioning and navigation data for mission success in GPS contested environments.
Our DIGAR antenna electronics and GEM VII GPS receivers are trusted to protect these vital platforms in GPS-challenged environments to support mission success.”
BAE Systems, a player in the four-nation Eurofighter consortium, invests in advancing the Typhoon jet’s military capability. The DIGAR upgrade was previously integrated into the F-16, F-15, and other US aircraft.
Work on DIGAR and GEMVII will take place at BAE Systems facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
This facility, covering 278,000 square feet, helps advance GPS solutions for modern military applications.