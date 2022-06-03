NATO conducts multi-domain vigilance activity in Norway

Three Finnish F18-Hornets executing tanking procedures with German Luftwaffe A400M during vigilance activity in the High North led by the Royal Norwegian Air Force. Credit: The Finnish Air Force/NATO Allied Air Command.

Around 50 aircraft from the UK, France, Germany, Sweden and other allied and partner nations have taken part in Nato’s large-scale, multi-domain vigilance activity in Norway.

Conducted on 2 June, the vigilance activity focused on integrating command and control (C2) of joint forces in the North of Supreme Allied Commander Europe’s (SACEUR) Area of Responsibility (AoR).

The activity was led by Norway and involved the participation of nearly 130 participants from Nato allies and partner nations.

Participating aircraft included tankers, fighters, C-130 Hercules, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft.

The aircraft demonstrated the Nato’s ability on combat air power at the range.

Royal Norwegian Air Force Air Chief major general Rolf Folland said: “The exercise focuses on synchronisation the air, sea and land domains to enhance Alliance cohesion, interoperability and the ability to cooperate with our partners.”

As part of the vigilance activity, the participants practiced tactical command and control (C2) carried out simulated live joint fires and operated in a contested environment with electronic warfare (EW) threats.

The exercise also involved air-to-air refuelling (AAR) for the allied aircrew, as many aircraft flew from their home bases.

Furthermore, the US ground missile launchers and maritime vessels were played notionally for advanced training scenarios.

The activity allowed participating nations to strengthen relationships with each other.

Nato’s vigilance activities aim to enhance overall cohesion of the allied and partner nations.

Swedish Air Force Chief of Operations colonel Peter Greberg said: “The activity was a fantastic opportunity to train combined air operations and a clear confirmation that the Swedish Air Force is fully interoperable and ready to integrate into the Nato air domain.”