The US Air Force (USAF) A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft has participated in a training exercise with the US Marine Corps (USMC) MV-22B Osprey.

The MV-22B pre-deployment training, which involved the tactical recovery of aircraft, was conducted at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (AFB), Arizona, US.

It was intended to integrate the USMC into a joint personnel recovery mission.

The Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton in California participated in the exercise.

VMM-164 operations officer Marine Corps major Kristoffer Ljunggren said: “We conducted an integrated recovery training mission with airforce squadrons at Davis-Monthan AFB.



“We also conducted combat assault transport training via a simulated air assault and aviation logistics support to and from Davis-Monthan (AFB).”

The training allowed MV-22 aircrews to familiarise with tactics, techniques and procedures used to execute during joint flight.

Should fully-autonomous armed aerial drones be banned? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

It also improves the readiness and capabilities of the US forces to take on any potential adversaries that the country may face.

MV-22 platforms can be deployed to serve in combat search and rescue missions. The aircraft receive close air support from A-10s when performing such operations.

Ljunggren added: “The training that we conducted was part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation to test our combat capability as we prepare for a future deployment.

“A-10 (Thunderbolt II) from Davis-Monthan acted as recovery mission coordinators and rescue escorts for our MV-22s, which were the recovery vehicles for the simulated personnel recovery mission.”

Currently, the Davis-Monthan AFB supports 34 mission partners and training and operations.