Meggitt has signed a new contract with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to develop an engine vibration monitoring unit (EVMU).

Meggitt is an international company that focuses on the development of high-performance components and sub-systems for the defence, aerospace and energy markets.

Under the deal, the company will be responsible for the development and delivery of a high-temperature electronic EVMU, in addition to the supply of prototypes for the KAI Korean Fighter-experimental (KF-X) multirole fighter aircraft.



Meggitt Sensing Systems president Chris Allen said: “This contract builds on the development work we have been undertaking with KAI on innovative technology for the KF-X.

“Designed to replace the ROKAF’s ageing fleet of F-4 and F-5 fighter jets, the newest KF-X aircraft is expected to take off for its maiden flight in 2022.”

“We look forward to continuing our partnership and developing and delivering state of the art prototypes.”

In 2011, the Government of South Korea commenced the effort for the development of a locally built fighter jet.

The new advanced KF-X combat jets are being developed in close collaboration with the Government of Indonesia.

The Indonesian Government has agreed to invest in the development costs of the multirole fighter aircraft.

The KF-X is a multi-role fighter jet being built for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) and the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU).

Serial production of the aircraft is expected to begin in 2023, while the first unit is slated to enter service with the Korean Air Force by 2025.