Boeing wins US MDA’s ground-based midcourse defence SITR contract

A ground-based interceptor prototype booster launched to support the US MDA’s GMD programme. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bruce Dzitko.

Boeing has been awarded a ground-based midcourse defence (GMD) system integration, test, and readiness (SITR) contract by the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a ceiling value of $5.02bn.

As part of this SITR contract, Boeing will be responsible for the overall GMD element engineering and integration, along with the logical and physical integration of GMD elements and components.

The agreement will also include the integration of GMD with the Missile Defence System as well as planning and execution of the necessary assessments to validate overall requirements compliance.

Furthermore, the contract involves Boeing performing day-to-day systems operations, maintenance functions, readiness and analysis associated with GMD element health and availability.

The company will also execute failure or fault checklists, as required.

Boeing Missile and Weapon Systems and Huntsville site senior executive general manager and vice-president Cindy Gruensfelder said: “Boeing’s proposal offered decades of experience in weapon systems integration, anchored by the unique expertise of our people.

“We’re proud to continue to support mission-readiness of this critical missile defence capability for the nation.”

According to the US Department of Defense (DoD), a task order of approximately $506.6m has also been issued at the time of this contract.

Around $4.5m in research, development, test and evaluation funds for the fiscal year 2022 are also being provided for this award.

The period of this task order starts from 1 September 2022 and will conclude on 31 August 2027.

Work will majorly be carried out at the company’s facility in Huntsville, Alabama, US.

Boeing claimed that the company is ‘well-positioned’ to commence the work under the STIR contract, with an established infrastructure, workforce and supply chain.