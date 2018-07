The US Air Force’s (USAF) McConnell Air Force Base (AFB) has hosted its fifth KC-46 Pegasus Maintenance Training Summit to define training timelines and expected progression on aircraft delivery.

The new Pegasus military aerial refuelling and strategic transport aircraft is expected to be delivered to the force in October.

During the summit, the airforce discussed training for maintenance staff, crews and the entire KC-46 aircraft community, in addition to addressing the ways the service will cross-train current KC-135 Stratotanker maintainers to the KC-46 tanker model.



22nd Maintenance Group (MXG) KC-46 transition team superintendent master sergeant Ian Evans said: “The 22nd MXG created a KC-46 training timeline that was used as a baseline for the KC-46 enterprise. This timeline will be adopted by Air Mobility Command (AMC) as the way forward.”

The fifth KC-46 Pegasus Maintenance Training Summit included airmen from the USAF’s Pease AFB, Tinker AFB and Altus AFB, in addition to members from the AMC, the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) and the Air National Guard.

22nd MXG KC-46 transition office flight chief master sergeant Edward Musterer said: “The first main operating base and AETC have worked together to standardise the training approach across the board and ensure all training requirements were met.

“This is another step closer in increasing our readiness in preparation to accept the aircraft.”

In November 2016, the McConnell AFB hosted the first training summit to present the plan to approach the KC-46 as an enterprise team.

Designed by Boeing to carry passengers, cargo and patients, the KC-46 Pegasus is a multirole tanker that can refuel all US, allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refuelling procedures.

The military jet can detect, avoid, defeat and survive threats using multiple layers of protection, which allow the aircraft to operate safely in medium-threat environments.