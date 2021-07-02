McConnell AFB’s KC-46 Pegasus achieves 5,000th sortie milestone
McConnell AFB airmen executed more than 2,500 missions during 2021.
The US Air Force’s (USAF) Air Mobility Command (AMC) McConnell Air Force Base (AFB) airmen have completed the 5,000th KC-46A Pegasus flight sortie.
McConnell was the first AFB to receive the KC-46 in January 2019.
Since then, the Pegasus has discharged over 21.8 million pounds of gas across more than 19.7K positive contacts.
Based on the KC-767 refuelling aircraft, the KC-46A is manufactured by Boeing under a contract with the USAF.
Air Mobility Command (AMC) commander general Jacqueline Van Ovost said: “KC-46 aircrew and maintainers have been getting after it, they’re testing, evaluating and becoming experts on the platform.
“Every single sortie along the way is a steppingstone on the right path toward a fully operational KC-46.”
Nearly 1,000 of the total 5,000 sorties have supported testing and joint force operational taskings at a global level.
AMC Strategic Plans KC-46 Requirements and Programs Cross Functional deputy director team lead brigadier general Ryan Samuelson said: “With the increasing daily capacity to meet Joint and service air refuelling demands, the KC-46 is rapidly employing capabilities, especially in boom and drogue air refuelling.”
According to AMC, the thousands of sorties are crucial to informing the conditions-based, limited operational use of the KC-46 aerial refuelling aircraft announced by AMC in February this year.
This approach eventually certifies mission sets to expand tanker capacity during joint force operational taskings.