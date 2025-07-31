The programme aims to produce close to 1,000 Aster missiles for Italy, the UK, and France. Credit: MBDA.

MBDA has delivered the initial batch of Aster surface-to-air missiles in under two and a half years since receiving the order.

This procurement was conducted jointly through the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), in collaboration with Eurosam, the Franco-Italian joint venture between MBDA and Thales.

The delivery follows orders placed in December 2022. It was later supplemented by an additional order in February 2025 for France, Italy, and the UK.

The acquisition will bolster air defence systems across European nations, with the programme aiming to produce close to 1,000 Aster missiles to equip the armed forces of Italy, the UK, and France.

MBDA has affirmed its commitment to significantly reduce the production lead-time for Aster missiles by more than half by 2026 compared to 2022.

Additionally, the delivery confirms that the company is on track to deliver a quantity of Aster missiles in 2025 that is fivefold greater than initially planned.

MBDA CEO Eric Béranger said: “The delivery of the first Aster missiles that benefited from significantly reduced production times is a success for all MBDA teams. I thank them for their ongoing efforts, as well as the industrial partners and state actors involved.

“It demonstrates our commitment to working alongside our customers to ensure the ramp-up of our industrial facilities and the strengthening of our defence industrial and technological base.

”This acceleration will provide Italian, French and British armed forces with essential air defence systems to protect European skies, as demonstrated by the use of Aster in the Red Sea and Ukraine, and increase Nato’s defence capabilities.”

To meet the increased demand for Aster missiles, MBDA initiated measures in 2024 to expedite deliveries.

The company has invested in its production infrastructure at sites including Bourges and Selles-Saint-Denis in France and Fusaro in Italy.

It also expanded its workforce and increased stocks of raw materials and components to support its European supply chain.

The company aims to invest €2.4bn ($2.7bn) from 2025 through 2029 to maintain the increased production levels in the ensuing years.

In March 2025, Eric Béranger indicated that the company is capable of supplying weapon systems manufactured in Europe according to client demands.

