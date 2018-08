ManTech has secured a contract from the US Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA) to provide technical support of next-generation unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems.

The $45m four-year task order was awarded under the Depart of Defense Information Analysis Center’s Defense Systems Technical Area Task Multi-Award Contract.

ManTech is required to provide technology upgrades in UAV systems for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), targeting and precision strike capabilities for Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division.



“Work performed under the task order is aimed at supporting total lifecycle management of next-generation UAV systems in the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft.”

Work will be carried out on behalf of the Naval Air Systems Command Persistent Maritime UAS Program Office.

ManTech president and CEO Kevin Phillips said: “By bringing digital to the mission we are driving advanced computing, communications and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to the tactical edge so America’s warfighters can put actionable intelligence to work in real time. The end game is to ensure that our military has competitive advantage.”

Work performed under the task order is aimed at supporting total lifecycle management of next-generation UAV systems in the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft, a key component of persistent maritime ISR missions.

In particular, the technical support will benefit systems such as mission and management, multi-function active sensor radars and electro-optical / infrared ISR.

ManTech is specialised in cyber, data collection and analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security.