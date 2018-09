Alion Science & Technology company MacAulay-Brown (MacB) has developed a new resilient command, control and communications integrated solution (RC3IS) for the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Under the deal, MacB will provide the solution for use by customers and coalition partners in support of the DoD’s foreign military sales (FMS) programme.

The RC3IS can serve as a suitable solution for coalition partners focused on acquiring systems and capabilities developed in the US that would enable the foreign nations to carry out air operations organically and fight together with the US forces.



MacB Strategic Missions Division vice-president Ricky Carter said: “Numerous demonstrations to government representatives from the FMS programme have enabled us to fully optimise the functionality of the RC3IS.

“Our engineering and integration efforts exceed the requirements for Air Operations Certification (AOC) modernisation plans for Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, resulting in MacB being well-positioned as the programme of record to deliver next-generation technologies for our coalition partners.”

The company’s technical team has used expertise in air battle management and air operations to help significantly reduce the size, power, and weight of the RC3IS for testing and customer demonstrations.

Senior engineers from MacB developed an advanced architectural framework that combined the best commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components and integrated them into a single suite, developing a fully interoperable solution in line with the current US AOC applications.

The current configuration of the solution supports use by 120 users, while it is scalable to expand to three times the capacity.