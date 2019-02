Elbit Systems of America’s subsidiary M7 Aerospace has received an initial $5m contract for the provision of an avionics refresh for the US Air National Guard’s RC-26B aircraft.

RC-26B is deployed in support of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

The contract was awarded by Support Systems Associates Inc (SSAI) and if all options are exercised, the total value of the order will increase to $22m.



M7 Aerospace is required to deliver the contracted work by 2021 from its San Antonio, Texas, facility.

The contract includes avionics engineering, design, integration, modification, test and maintenance for the RC-26B aircraft.

Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Raanan Horowitz said: “The US Air National Guard can trust Elbit Systems of America to keep their aircraft mission ready. We are committed to delivering advanced avionics that modernise the RC-26B aircraft and enhances its relevance and sustainability.”

M7 Aerospace is the original equipment manufacturer of the RC-26B aircraft.

SSAI won a $31.19m contract in September from the US Department of Defence for the RC-26 avionics upgrade.

The RC-26B aircraft is a modified version of the Fairchild C-26 Metroliner and supported the Air National Guard in carrying out drug control operations.

These aircraft are equipped with specialised electronic equipment and offer manned ISR and incident awareness and assessment (IAA) capability.

According to a document released by the Air National Guard last year listing out its weapons systems modernisation priorities, RC-26 aircraft need to be modernised to comply with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) 2020 NextGen and other regulations.

Avionics modernisation covers upgrades to the global positioning system, electronic flight information system displays, flight management system, as well as navigation and communication radios.

This will allow the aircraft to operate within all foreign and domestic airspace safely. The Air National Guard’s fleet of RC-26B aircraft stands at 11.