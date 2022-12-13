A US Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft sits on the tarmac at RNZAF Base Ohakea. Credit: New Zealand Defense Force photo by Cpl. Naoimi James/US Pacific Fleet/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Boeing has contracted Germany-based company Lufthansa Technik to support its sustainment services work for the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) future P-8A Poseidon fleet.

Under the terms of the new contract, Lufthansa Technik will provide its commercial capabilities to support Boeing in delivering sustainment services with enhanced readiness rates.

The new contract has been awarded to apply the provision of ‘total component support (TCS)’ for Lufthansa Technik.

TCS is a comprehensive component service programme for Boeing 737 business jets, which in this case will cover more than 400 commercial equipment used in both business jets and its military derivative P-8A aircraft.

Through this process, Boeing intends to take advantage of the 737 commercial market for its international P-8A customers.

It will allow the global P-8A operators, including the RNZAF, to minimise their investment in commercial common parts by accessing Lufthansa Technik’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) global supply chain inventory.

Boeing Government Services vice-president and general manager Torbjorn Sjogren said: “Our goal is to expand service offerings from a strategic German industry partner for additional P-8A customers to benefit.”

The US-based company is responsible for delivering four P-8A maritime patrol aircraft as well as the associated sustainment services to New Zealand.

Boeing has already delivered the first aircraft to the RNZAF under this contract. Delivery of the other three aircraft is expected by next year.

Lufthansa Technik special aircraft services vice-president Michael von Puttkamer said: “As a renowned expert for Special Mission aircraft and leading MRO provider with decades of experience in servicing commercial Boeing 737s, we are delighted to soon start servicing New Zealand’s Poseidon fleet.”

Last year, Boeing and Lufthansa Technik have also signed a similar deal to support the German P-8A Poseidon fleet.