Slovakian aircraft repair firm Trencin – LOTN has completed a general overhaul of an additional Mi-17 helicopter belonging to the Afghan Air Force.

The company carried out the repair under a contract awarded by the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in 2016 following a competitive tender.

Trencin – LOTN CEO and board chairman JUDr Martin Dušanič said: “Despite the existence of sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation, while still operating in full compliance with all applicable international and national regulations, LOTN is continuing to support the highly prized general repairs of the Mi-17 helicopters for its customers.



“This series of helicopter repairs are the result of the highly professional work ethic and determination of our company.”

Slovak Republic Minister of Defense Peter Gajdoš visited a state-owned joint stock company in Trencin to see LOTN carrying out contracted work. Gajdoš said: “I can assume that the work is in full compliance with the contract. Therefore, I want to highlight the expertise and professionalism of all employees of LOTN.

“They confirm that Slovakia has truly excellent experts, which make our companies competitive and they can also apply in an international environment.”

The company has been delivering general repairs of Russian Mi-17 helicopters for decades in partnership with Russian manufacturing companies and MVZ Milja.

Manufactured by Russian Helicopters subsidiary Kazan Helicopters, Mi-17V-5 is a military transport variant in the Mi-8/17 family of helicopters.

The new Mi-8MTV-5 helicopter can be used for personnel transportation, as well as carrying cargo internally or on the external sling.

It can also be deployed to carry out search and rescue operations and can be equipped with weapons.

Mi-17V-5 has the ability to drop tactical air assault forces and reconnaissance and sabotage groups, and destroy ground targets.