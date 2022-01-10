Lockheed Martin to upgrade Egypt’s AH-64D Apaches to E-model

The upgraded sensor kits are part of a remanufacture effort to modernise D-model Apaches to E-models. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $102m contract to modernise the Egyptian Air Force’s (EAF) fleet of 25 AH-64D Apache helicopters.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract was signed with the US Army.

It involves upgrading the D-model aircraft to the E-model version.

Lockheed noted that the upgrade work includes the supply of the company’s Gen III Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (Gen III TADS/PNVS) and the Gen III Day Sensor Assembly (Gen III DSA).

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Rotary Wing Sensors programme director Tom Eldredge said: “Lockheed Martin is committed to a strong and sustained partnership with our customers in the United States and around the world.

“This contract enables us to respond rapidly to Egypt’s emerging defence needs, including requirements for new sensor systems and upgrades.”

Dubbed ‘the eyes of the Apache’, the Gen III TADS/PNVS provides pilots with long-range and precision engagement.

It also provides pilotage capabilities for safe flight during missions in any type of weather.

According to the company, Gen III DSA enhances Gen III TADS/PNVS designation and ranging capabilities, which will fully accommodate both existing weapons and also those intended for the future.

Lockheed noted that the modernised sensor allows Apache pilots to see high-resolution, high-definition (HD), near-infrared (IR) and colour imagery on cockpit displays.

Gen III DSA also offers a new laser pointer marker that enhances ground troops coordination.

Contractual work will be performed at the Boeing Apache Helicopter Plant Arizona in the US. It is expected to be completed by July 2024.