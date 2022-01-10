Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
January 10, 2022

Lockheed Martin to upgrade Egypt’s AH-64D Apaches to E-model

Work on the ID/IQ contract will be performed at Boeing’s Apache Helicopter Plant in Arizona, US.

AH-64D Apache
The upgraded sensor kits are part of a remanufacture effort to modernise D-model Apaches to E-models. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $102m contract to modernise the Egyptian Air Force’s (EAF) fleet of 25 AH-64D Apache helicopters.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract was signed with the US Army.

It involves upgrading the D-model aircraft to the E-model version.

Lockheed noted that the upgrade work includes the supply of the company’s Gen III Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (Gen III TADS/PNVS) and the Gen III Day Sensor Assembly (Gen III DSA).

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Rotary Wing Sensors programme director Tom Eldredge said: “Lockheed Martin is committed to a strong and sustained partnership with our customers in the United States and around the world.

“This contract enables us to respond rapidly to Egypt’s emerging defence needs, including requirements for new sensor systems and upgrades.”

Dubbed ‘the eyes of the Apache’, the Gen III TADS/PNVS provides pilots with long-range and precision engagement.

Content from our partners
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect

It also provides pilotage capabilities for safe flight during missions in any type of weather.

According to the company, Gen III DSA enhances Gen III TADS/PNVS designation and ranging capabilities, which will fully accommodate both existing weapons and also those intended for the future.

Lockheed noted that the modernised sensor allows Apache pilots to see high-resolution, high-definition (HD), near-infrared (IR) and colour imagery on cockpit displays.

Gen III DSA also offers a new laser pointer marker that enhances ground troops coordination.

Contractual work will be performed at the Boeing Apache Helicopter Plant Arizona in the US. It is expected to be completed by July 2024.

Related Companies
Viable Power Conversion Technologies

Rugged Custom Power Supply Solutions for Aerospace and Defense Applications

Visit Profile
Global Defence Technology

Monthly Digital Magazine for the Defence Industry

Visit Profile
AJT Engineering

Air Traffic Control Towers and Equipment for the Airforce Sector

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU