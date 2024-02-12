Lockheed Martin, a global player in aerospace and defence technology, and Red 6, a provider of AR solutions, have unveiled a step forward in pilot training technology, as the latest phase of their collaboration integrates Red 6’s AR training technology with Lockheed Martin’s TF-50 simulator.
By leveraging AR, pilots can now access a dynamic and immersive training environment, equipping them with the necessary skills for fourth and fifth-generation fighter missions and beyond. This approach streamlines training processes and ensures that pilots have the tools to excel in operational scenarios.
OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Integrated Fighter Group, emphasised the importance of technological integration in meeting the evolving needs of customers, “Technology integration such as this ensures that with the TF-50, pilots have the right tools to enable faster, more efficient training for fourth and fifth generation fighter missions and beyond.”
Lockheed Martin made the strategic investment in Red 6 for collaboration in creating aerospace training and flight simulation systems in June 2020, per GlobalData’s “Thematic Research: Augmented Reality in Defense (2022)” report.
Daniel Robinson, Founder and CEO of Red 6 expressed confidence in the transformative potential of their AR technology, describing it as a paradigm shift in military flight training, “We will continue to pursue our vision of connecting all warfighters across all domains into joint training and operational environments – all underpinned by our state-of-the-art AR technology.”
In the United States, Red 6 clinched a $70m contract from the US Air Force to develop an AR system. Collaborations with industry giants such as Boeing, BAE Systems, and the UK Royal Air Force further solidify Red 6’s position in advancing AR technologies for military applications.
The integration of augmented reality into the TF-50 simulator marks a milestone. As aviation enters a new digital transformation era, this collaboration aims to change training methodologies and prepare pilots for the challenges of tomorrow’s missions.