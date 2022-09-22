Boeing and Red 6 collaborate to develop AR fighter pilot training systems

Officials from Boeing and Red 6 handshake during the announcement of their partnership. Credit: © Boeing.

Boeing and augmented reality (AR) developer Red 6 have signed a joint agreement to develop advanced aerial battle technology and training systems for fighter aircraft.

Boeing is the first company to collaborate with Red 6 for developing this fighter pilot training solution.

According to Boeing, the latest agreement will lay a foundation for future integration, which involves combining Red 6 ’s training systems into Boeing-manufactured next-generation fighter jets.

The systems that will be equipped onto Boeing’s aircraft include Augmented Reality Command and Analytic Data Environment (ARCADE) and Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS).

The companies are planning to initially equip the two systems onto the T-7 Red Hawk trainer aircraft and F-15EX fighter jets, manufactured by Boeing.

Boeing Global Services US Government Services vice-president and general manager Dan Gillian said: “Red 6 ’s AR system with the pathfinding T-7 and the F-15EX represents another transformational leap in capability.”

Once integrated, Red 6 ’s ATARS and ARCADE technology will allow the pilots to see and interact with AR aircraft, simultaneously minimising the cost and requirement for several aircraft and simulated training drills.

Pilots can also engage with threats and targets on the ground and in the air while conducting training and flying the actual aircraft.

Red 6 claimed that the ATARS system uses AR to deliver a wide range of combat training scenarios for trainee pilots.

It includes tactical formation, refuelling, air combat manoeuvres and surface-to-air weapon exercises.

Whereas the ARCADE system is capable of increasing the efficacy of mission planning, briefing/debriefing using real-time three-dimensional visualisations to build and rebuild sorties.

Red 6 CEO and founder Daniel Robinson said: “Readiness and lethality are critical if our warfighters are to prevail against peer adversaries.”