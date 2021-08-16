US Air Force contracts Red 6 for AR system

The augmented reality headset is displayed on the wing of a Berkut in Santa Monica. Credit: USAF / Senior Airman Mercedes Porter.

Technology firm Red 6 has secured a $70m five-year contract from the US Air Force (USAF) for an augmented reality (AR) system.

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III sole-source contract will enable the company to pursue the commercialisation of its platform.

Red 6 founder and CEO Daniel Robinson said: “This award is indicative of Red 6’s commitment to deliver training solutions for the defence community.

“We are excited to continue to grow our presence within the US Air Force as we harness the power of our one-of-a-kind technology in support of the warfighter.”

“Red 6 is ushering in a new era of training, and with the support of the US Air Force we aim to deliver an extraordinary increase to readiness, proficiency, training capacity, and capability.”



The company has developed the Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS), which is designed to support fighter pilot training.

Red 6 noted that the system allows operators within associated environments such as airborne flight training and air-to-air refuelling (AAR) ‘to observe and interact with synthetically generated entities’.

It puts virtual aircraft and other visual cues into a pilot’s flight helmet visor.

US Air Force Warfighter Interactions and Readiness division Airman Systems Directorate Winston Bennett said: “Innovation within training is needed now more than ever to remain competitive with our adversaries.

“Red 6 is delivering a solution to current pain points in training, that if fixed, could solve several national security issues we face today.”

The technology firm will immediately start integration into a T-38 Talon twinjet supersonic jet, followed by integration onto a 4G operational and training aircraft such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft.

Earlier this year, B-1B Lancer pilots tested the company’s AR in the air.