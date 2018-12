The Lithuanian Air Force has deployed two new long-range 3D radars delivered by the Nato Communications and Information (NCI) Agency.

The new radar systems were supplied by Spanish company Indra and were put through various testing such as factory acceptance, site acceptance and live flying prior to delivery.

Tests were conducted by NCI Agency and saw the long-range radars demonstrate the required capabilities against a target.



Other Nato nations, including the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, have received a similar capability from NCI Agency.

The Lithuanian radars have already been deployed and are currently supporting both national and Nato’s air surveillance capability as part of the Nato Integrated Air and Missile Defence System.

“The initiation of this radar system continues Lithuania’s steadfast endeavour to secure its freedom and to never allow the atrocities of the past to be repeated.”

The combined Nato air surveillance data provide Lithuania with a clear picture on air traffic beyond the nation’s borders.

NCI Agency general manager Kevin J Scheid said: “Today’s event, the initiation of this radar system, continues Lithuania’s steadfast endeavour to secure its freedom and to never allow the atrocities of the past to be repeated. Nato stands with you in this endeavour.

“In this regard, this is not just a state-of-the-art radar system, but a technological declaration of independence. And how appropriate that this declaration comes on the 100th anniversary of Lithuanian independence.”

The modern air surveillance capability procurement project involved a study on the capabilities of Lithuania’s existing radars, which could not meet Nato’s requirements.

The procurement project also includes an option for a third radar. Work on the procurement of the radar is expected to completed by 2020.