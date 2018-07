Leonardo has unveiled its portfolio of Grifo-E electronic-scanning (E-Scan) radars, designed to be integrated onto fighter aircraft.

Built on the company’s Grifo M-scan fire control radar design, the upgraded Grifo-E will use the advanced E-scan antenna technology while adding a wide range of advanced capabilities based on a multi-aperture array and multi-channel receiver.

Suitable for light attack and larger aircraft, E-Scan radars provide high-spec E-scan fire-control capabilities in a cost-effective, lightweight and low consumption package.



Expected to be qualified next year, the first deliveries of the Grifo-E system will be carried out in 2020.

The radar’s modular system can be easily adapted to meet installation requirements on a wide range of platforms.

Also known as active electronically scanned array (AESA), E-Scan technology includes a matrix of hundreds of small radar modules used to steer an electronic beam, instead of physically moving the radar to point a beam at a target.

The beam can be easily and quickly moved around, allowing the radar to carry out multiple tasks at the same time.

The Leonardo Grifo-E has been designed and developed at the company’s manufacturing sites at Nerviano, Italy, and Edinburgh, Scotland.

Leonardo’s Grifo range is a fourth-generation X-band coherent multimode fire-control radar that offers enhanced performance to new and upgraded fighter jets.

Currently, the Grifo-346 (M-Scan) fire control radar is at an advanced stage of integration on to the M-346 fighter attack aircraft in order to enable it to effectively conduct various training and operational missions.