The UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) operating arm Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has awarded a contract to Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure to resurface the runway at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Northolt.

The £23m contract involves resurfacing the existing runway, improving drainage and installing new arrestor beds in order to enhance safety.

DIO project manager Clement Adekoyejo said: “We are pleased to have successfully awarded the contract for this vital project for military capability to Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure as the main contractor, and Mott MacDonald as our principal support provider.



“DIO plays a crucial role in maintaining infrastructure to allow the armed forces to live, work and train. We appreciate the public support for the station and will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum.”

The upgrade work will help extend the life of the runway by ten to 15 years.

RAF Northolt station commander group captain Mike Carver said: “RAF Northolt is home to the last remaining military airfield within the M25 and the flying operations that take place here provide a vital contribution for defence, wider government and the UK.

“The runway resurfacing works will assure those flying operations for decades to come.”

Work on the airfield is expected to be carried out for a period of six months, while the runway will remain closed for resurfacing in mid-2019.

During the renovation, military aircraft will operate from RAF Benson in South Oxfordshire and civilian aircraft will operate from other civilian airports.

Located in London, UK, RAF Northolt serves as home to 33 supported units from all three armed services of the country, as well as the government.

The Royal Air Force’s No 32 Squadron is the resident flying squadron at the unit committed to providing air transport to the UK government and military leaders on official business.