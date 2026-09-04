L3Harris completes initial production of Viper Shield systems. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies has completed production of the first 35 Viper Shield electronic warfare and countermeasure systems designed for F-16 aircraft.

The company said systems are now in production for eight allied nations, with a total of 233 units on order as it ramps up for full-rate manufacturing.

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Viper Shield, which can be integrated internally or as an external pod, offers “digital armour” for F-16 fighter jets, equipping them to detect, identify, and counter electronic threats.

The digital, software-defined architecture is claimed to be “fully interoperable” with the APG-83 AESA radar and remains compatible with earlier F-16 variants.

According to L3Harris, the system relies on commercial off-the-shelf components, resulting in a compact, lightweight design and simplified pathways for future upgrades.

In addition, the company has also completed assembly of the first pod variant, using final production systems.

L3Harris positioned Viper Shield as the only electronic warfare solution for the F-16 currently in active production.

L3Harris communications & spectrum dominance president Chris Aebli said: “The $1 billion shared investment by countries operating F-16s means the US Air Force and National Guard could benefit from joining the programme.

“The foreign investment is funding development, lab testing, flight testing and current production of Viper Shield systems, which presents the United States with a savings opportunity to avoid upfront costs.”

The production announcement comes after the Viper Shield suite completed its first flight aboard a US Air Force Block 70 F-16 in February last year.

Last month, Peru selected the Viper Shield electronic warfare system for its F-16 Block 70 aircraft programme.