Viper Shield forms digital armour around the aircraft, allowing pilots to counter radars, missiles and electronic threats. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Peru has selected L3Harris’ Viper Shield electronic warfare (EW) system for its F-16 Block 70 aircraft programme.

The Viper Shield system, developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin and the US Air Force, provides fighter aircraft with the ability to disrupt enemy radars, missiles, and electronic threats.

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In an 18 August release, L3Harris said the system create a “digital armour” that enhances both offensive and defensive operations, equipping Peru’s air force with EW capabilities similar to those fielded by other F-16 Block 70 users.

L3Harris communications and spectrum dominance president Christopher Aebli said: “We are focused on providing Peru with a low-risk EW solution through the active production line, flight test program and supply chain.

“Eight nations have selected Viper Shield, and we’re ramping up to full-rate production of 233 systems.”

The Viper Shield suite features a software-defined, fully integrated, and internally mounted configuration intended to support future upgrades as threats evolve.

According to L3Harris, key components include an advanced digital radar warning receiver (DRWR), which works in conjunction with the aircraft’s APG-83 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar to enhance situational awareness.

The system also incorporates digital radio frequency memory (DRFM)-based jamming to counter contemporary and emerging threats.

Viper Shield is designed with flexibility for a range of installation approaches, supporting integration with new Block 70/72 aircraft as well as retrofit options for earlier F-16 models.

The company noted that the open architecture and software-defined nature of the system would allow ongoing adaptation to technology advancements and changing threat environments.

The announcement follows approval from the US State Department in September last year for a possible $3.42bn Foreign Military Sale to Peru, which includes 10 single-seat F-16C Block 70 and two twin-seat F-16D Block 70 aircraft.