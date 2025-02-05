L3Harris Technologies‘ Viper Shield electronic warfare suite has completed its first flight aboard the US Air Force’s (USAF) single seat Block 70 F-16 fighter jet.
Conducted by the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, this development provides what is claimed to be the most advance electronic warfare (EW) solutions to F-16 fleets serving six international partners.
USAF F-16 Experimental Test pilot Anthony Pipe said: “This flight launches the latest capability enhancement for the F-16 and our warfighters. The Viper Shield system combined with a Block 70 airframe creates a leap in capability compared to the traditional Block 50 Viper I grew up flying.
“The EW advancements this system brings will ensure pilots flying these aircraft continue to make it home.”
The Block 70/72 variant of the F-16 now has a high-resolution centre pedestal display, enabling pilots to use data from the AESA radar and targeting pods more effectively.
The flight’s objectives included validating the mission computer’s compatibility with other avionics and ensuring seamless operation with the APG-83 AESA radar.
Viper Shield’s design focuses on countering radar threats through immediate detection and sophisticated jamming techniques.
The low-risk, low-cost system is expected to integrate across various F-16 Blocks with minimal aircraft modifications.
It is also compatible with both existing mission modular computer and next-generation mission computer.
L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems president Ed Zoiss said: “Our building block approach to test hardware and software in labs, demonstrate functionality in dense radio frequency environments and validate the EW system on the ground prepared us for Viper Shield’s successful first flight.
“With this milestone, we are ready to continue flight testing and deliver systems in late 2025 as Viper Shield is the only advanced EW solution that is funded and in active production for international F-16 partners.”
In 2023, L3Harris showcased the Viper Shield’s full radio frequency compatibility with the F-16 Block 70/72’s APG-83 radar at Lockheed Martin‘s Systems Integration Lab.