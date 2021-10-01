Kongsberg to supply parts for the F-35 Lightning II programme

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics develops the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter (JSF). Credit: KONGSBERG.

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services AS (KAMS), a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, has signed agreements to continue supplying critical aircraft parts under the F-35 Lightning II programme.

The new $13.97m (Nkr122m) order will involve delivering horizontal and vertical tails for more than 50 F-35 aircraft in production lots 15-17.

Notably, the production of these parts started in 2014. The latest order from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics will ensure production at KAMS’ production facility in Kjeller, Norway, until 2025.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace executive vice-president Terje Bråthen said: “This contract reaffirms Kongsberg’s longstanding position as a supplier to the F-35 programme and secures work for the next four years. This contract also positions us for further participation in future production.”

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace holds 50.1% of KAMS shareholding, while the remaining stake is owned by Patria of Finland.



Lockheed Martin Aeronautics is developing the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter (JSF) for the US Air Force, US Navy and US Marine Corps, and other US allies.

The supersonic multirole fighter is available in three variants: a conventional take-off and landing aircraft (F-35A); a short take-off and vertical landing aircraft; and a carrier variant.

More than 690 F-35 jets have been built to date.

Earlier this month, the Lockheed Martin industry team secured annualised contracts to support the operations and sustainment of the global F-35 fleet.

The contracts, for fiscal years 2021-2023, will support mission readiness and reduce sustainment costs.