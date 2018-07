The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency has awarded a new contract to Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for Joint Strike Missile (JSM) test missiles.

The Nkr700m ($85.56m) contract will see the delivery of the JSM test missiles for the integration phase on the F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter.

Capable of being employed against both sea and land-based targets, the JSM is Norway’s advanced anti-surface warfare missile developed to be carried by the F-35A aircraft.



Norway serves as a partner nation for the development of the fifth-generation joint strike fighter jet.

“Employing a highly accurate navigation system and low-altitude flight profile, the JSM features an automatic target recognition capability with an advanced imaging infrared seeker.”

Following a successful flight test in March and finalisation of the development phase in June, the JSM project is entering an F-35 Lightning II integration phase that will continue until 2023.

The missile was tested at the US Air Force’s Edwards Air Force Base on F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 416th Flight Test Squadron.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace president Eirik Lie said: “The JSM project continues on schedule and is the only fifth-generation missile available on F-35 representing a significant market potential.”

The integration phase includes the delivery of a wide range of JSM test missiles, and captive-carriage, safe separation, and live-firing tests.

The missiles facilitate launch platform survivability and flexible mission routing to help enhance survivability and mission success.