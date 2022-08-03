View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
August 3, 2022

KeyLogic wins position on $762m USAF data platform support contract

The multiple award contract comes after a full and open competition with 27 offers received.

KeyLogic
Over the next five years, KeyLogic will compete with six other companies to secure task orders for delivering subject matter expertise to USAF. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Byers.

KeyLogic Associates (formerly Information International Associates) has been awarded a position on a contract vehicle from the US Air Force (USAF) to provide support fothe r Visible Accessible Understandable Linked Trusted (VAULT) data platform.

The multiple indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), award has an estimated value of $762m.

As part of this contract, the company will provide subject matter expert acquisition services for the cloud-based data platform.

The VAULT Platform allows airmen to connect, find, share and learn from USAF data using cyber secure, cloud-based tools. This helps improve readiness and mission success.

KeyLogic will compete with six other companies to secure task orders to carry out data preparation and architecture, as well as evaluate and/or execute data governance and data maturity models.

The company will also perform data analytics using mathematical, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques; and data analytic lines of research and efforts in support of the platform.

KeyLogic CEO Jeannette Lee said: “KeyLogic looks forward to helping the Air Force operationalise data as a strategic asset.

“Delivering state-of-the-art data analytics and AI will help improve readiness, increase mission effectiveness, reduce total cost of operations, improve cyber security, and support rapid, accurate data-driven decisions.”

The IDIQ contract is a result of a full and open competition, with 27 received offers.

The six other awardees are Credence Management Solutions, Deloitte Consulting, Novetta, Octo, and Leidos, doing business as SAIC and Tyto Government Solutions.

The contract task orders are expected to be complete by 31 July 2028. Air Force District of Washington is serving as the contracting activity.

Related Companies
VPT

High-Reliability Power Conversion Products for Military and Avionics Applications

Visit Profile
DSEI

International Defence and Security Exhibition

Visit Profile
Autodromo

Architectural Models and Interactive Displays for Airforce Applications

Visit Profile

More from this topic

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology