KeyLogic wins position on $762m USAF data platform support contract

Over the next five years, KeyLogic will compete with six other companies to secure task orders for delivering subject matter expertise to USAF. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Byers.

KeyLogic Associates (formerly Information International Associates) has been awarded a position on a contract vehicle from the US Air Force (USAF) to provide support fothe r Visible Accessible Understandable Linked Trusted (VAULT) data platform.

The multiple indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), award has an estimated value of $762m.

As part of this contract, the company will provide subject matter expert acquisition services for the cloud-based data platform.

The VAULT Platform allows airmen to connect, find, share and learn from USAF data using cyber secure, cloud-based tools. This helps improve readiness and mission success.

KeyLogic will compete with six other companies to secure task orders to carry out data preparation and architecture, as well as evaluate and/or execute data governance and data maturity models.

The company will also perform data analytics using mathematical, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques; and data analytic lines of research and efforts in support of the platform.

KeyLogic CEO Jeannette Lee said: “KeyLogic looks forward to helping the Air Force operationalise data as a strategic asset.

“Delivering state-of-the-art data analytics and AI will help improve readiness, increase mission effectiveness, reduce total cost of operations, improve cyber security, and support rapid, accurate data-driven decisions.”

The IDIQ contract is a result of a full and open competition, with 27 received offers.

The six other awardees are Credence Management Solutions, Deloitte Consulting, Novetta, Octo, and Leidos, doing business as SAIC and Tyto Government Solutions.

The contract task orders are expected to be complete by 31 July 2028. Air Force District of Washington is serving as the contracting activity.