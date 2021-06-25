Jacobs wins architecture and engineering contract for USAF B-21 programme

Artistic rendering of the USAF’s B-21 Raider bomber being developed by Northrop Grumman. Credit: US Air Force.

Professional services provider Jacobs has received a new architecture and engineering (AE) contract in support of the US Air Force (USAF) B-21 programme.

The Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) was awarded by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Kansas City District.

Jacobs will support the planning, design, investigation, studies and construction of facilities and infrastructure for the B-21 mission.

These services will be provided at Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB) in South Dakota, Dyess AFB in Texas, Whiteman AFB in Missouri, and other locations.

The shared contract capacity is valued at $200m, with individual task order limits ranging at $50m.



The latest contract has an initial five-year base period. It comes with a two-year option period.

AE services also include training, squad operations, weapons training, as well as engine test shop facilities.

Jacobs Federal and Environmental Solutions senior vice-president and retired USAF major general Tim Byers said: “The next generation B-21 aircraft will bring cutting-edge technology to US defence capabilities.

“By leveraging smart, innovative lessons learned from our defence clients across the world, we can enhance a more sustainable and resilient platform and provide cutting-edge solutions to another important mission within the United States military.”

In March, Jacobs won the global AE contract to support the USAF’s AE requirements via the ‘AE Next Program’.

Northrop Grumman is developing the B-21 Raider as a replacement to USAF’s B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit aircraft.

The long-range bomber can carry mixed-conventional and nuclear payloads and strike any global target.

The B-1 Lancers will continue their mission at Ellsworth AFB until the B-21 bombers achieve full operational capacity.

Recently, South Dakota’s Ellsworth AFB was officially chosen as the home for the first operational B-21 Raider bombers.