The Israel Ministry of Defense (MoD) has finalised a contract with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to increase the production of Arrow-3 interceptors.
The agreement, led by the Israel Missile Defense Organisation (IMDO) and the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), entails the provision of Arrow-3 interceptors to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
The multi-billion-dollar contract was formalised at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, with defence and industry figures in attendance.
The Arrow system, a collaborative effort between the Israeli and US governments, is used to neutralise long-range ballistic missile threats.
This Arrow 3 component of the Arrow Weapon System (AWS) is said to be the first fully operational, national, stand-alone anti tactical ballistic missiles (ATBM) defence system.
It detects, tracks, intercepts, and destroys incoming tactical ballistic missiles (TBMs) carrying various warheads, providing protection for strategic assets and population centres across a wide area.
The system is reported to have successfully intercepted threats during recent conflicts (Iron Swords War), including those launched by Iran in 2024.
IAI, as the primary developer of the Arrow system, works in conjunction with Stark Aerospace in the US, alongside contributions from its ELTA and TAMAM Divisions, Elbit Systems, Tomer, and Rafael.
The IMDO continues to spearhead the development and production of Israel’s air defence systems, including the Arrow, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome, while also fostering international defence partnerships and bolstering the nation’s defence industry.
Last year, Germany along with the Budget and Defence Committees of the Bundestag approved the procurement of IAI’s Arrow-3 system.