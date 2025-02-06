The Israel Ministry of Defense’s (IMOD) Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) (MAFAT), has concluded a series of operational trials evaluating around 20 counter-drone technologies.
These tests, which included participation from nine Israeli defence industries and startups, were aimed at assessing drone interception and neutralisation capabilities.
The technologies tested ranged from projectile-based systems to counter-drones, with the trials carried out in a southern Israeli testing field.
This effort is a continuation of the initial series of trials from October 2024, which were directed by IMOD director general Eyal Zamir, to expedite the competitive process in search of effective interception solutions to current security challenges.
Defence contractors such as Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and IAI – Israel Aerospace Industries, as well as several startups, showcased their capabilities.
The competition saw the deployment of interception system prototypes developed under DDR&D guidance.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Elbit Systems presented a radar-based interception system equipped with interceptor drones, a hard-kill drone-based defence system against missiles and drones, and an integrated 30mm cannon with radar for long-range detection and interception.
IAI introduced the C-UAS development, an autonomous system designed to combat UAV threats using a sensor array and distributed interception systems.
This also included an electric missile for long-range engagement, a short-range drone interceptor, and a 30mm cannon.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems displayed the Mini Typhoon, a remote-controlled weapon system for medium-range aerial threat interception, along with new drone-based interception systems.
Airobotics revealed an “advanced” system with reusable interceptors for UAV engagement.
Following the evaluation of these trials, the IMOD intends to select a number of technologies for rapid development and production, with the goal of immediately deploying new operational capabilities.
The trials are part of a broader initiative by the DDR&D to address what is seen to be an escalating C-UAS threat.
In collaboration with the US Department of Defense’s Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate, the DDR&D is working on new technologies for detecting and neutralising UAS that pose a risk to both countries.