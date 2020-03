The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a $2.4bn potential sale of KC-46A Pegasus aerial refuelling aircraft to Israel.

Under the sale, Israel has requested up to eight KC-46 aircraft, as well as associated equipment, training and support.

Approved by the US State Department, the sale will include up to 16 PW4062 turbofan engines installed on the KC-46A Pegasus aircraft and one spare.

The sale package will cover AN/ARC-210 U/VHF radios, APX-119 identification ‘friend or foe’ transponders, initial spares and repair parts, consumables, support equipment, technical data, engineering change proposals, publications, as well as field service representatives (FSRs).

Israel has also requested 18 of Raytheon’s miniaturised airborne global positioning system (GPS) receiver (MAGR) 2000 (2K) with selective-availability / anti-spoofing module (SAASM) capability.



DSCA said in a statement: “The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defence capability.

“The proposed sale further supports the foreign policy and national security of the United States by allowing Israel to provide a redundant capability to US assets within the region, potentially freeing US assets for use elsewhere during times of war.”

The procurement of KC-46A Pegasus aerial refuelling aircraft will enhance the country’s ‘national security posture as a key US ally’.

Boeing will serve as the principal contractor for the aircraft and Raytheon for the MAGR 2K.

Design of the wide-body, multi-mission aircraft is based on KC-767 refuelling aircraft. It can be used to transport fuel, cargo, passengers or patients.

In addition to the US Air Force, the aircraft is also being built for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.