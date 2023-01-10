A USAF personnel installs one of six hard drives for theatre deployable communications NCC-D heavy package exchange server. Credit: US Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Ponte.

Information Technology (IT) solutions provider Iron Bow Technologies has secured a new contract to support the US Air Force’s (USAF) Theatre Deployable Communications (TDC) programme.

The estimated value of the contract, which is valid over the next four years, is around $144m.

As the prime contractor for the programme, the company will provide TDC Agile Communications Packages (ACP) for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLMC) at Hanscom Air Force Base (AFB) in Massachusetts, US.

The TDC ACPs will comprise voice and data networking services deployed at different locations, including theatre air bases and command and control centres.

It will further establish connectivity among all the deployed locations while also providing reach-back support from the area of responsibility to the Continental US and Combatant Commanders.

The company claimed that the communication packages would leverage Defense Information Systems Agency Standardised Tactical Entry Point sites as their entry point to target multiple forms of transport by using a software-defined wide area network.

Iron Bow CEO and president Rene LaVigne said: “We at Iron Bow are honoured to be a longstanding partner to the USAF, providing advanced and secure communications technologies to help warfighters meet their missions to fly, fight and win.”

The TDC programme aims to deliver enterprise-level IT capabilities to facilitate expeditionary communications at the tactical edge.

According to Iron Bow, the company has been supporting the service’s TDC programme for almost a decade and has produced and delivered nearly ‘a hundred million dollars’ in terms of equipment and services associated with tactical communications.

In 2013, the USAF selected Cambium Networks to support the TDC programme by providing its point-to-point 45600 line-of-sight radios.