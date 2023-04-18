Indra’s air traffic management system. Source: Thales https://www.indracompany.com/en/noticia/indra-delivers-deployable-air-traffic-management-system-royal-australian-air-force

Indra Australia has delivered three defence deployable air traffic management and control systems (DDATMCS) to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Two systems have two operator positions each and are designed for deployment by air, land or sea for short-term operations, such as during defence assistance to humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations.

These systems provide the RAAF with a deployable capability to safely support incoming flights when air traffic management infrastructure does not exist or has been damaged by disaster or warfighting.

The third and final system will support larger and more permanent RAAF deployments through an integrated ACC, with up to six operator positions.

Tehmur Khan Galindo, Managing Director of Indra Australia, said: “This system will replace Air Force’s previous capability and will provide increased flexibility and deployment options, providing important upgrades in deployed airspace and airfield management.”

The systems consist of a deployable and transportable 3D medium-range surveillance radar from Indra’s Lanza radars and are fully integrated into a mobile area control centre (ACC).

The solution is designed for flexible transportation and rapid deployment, increasing the throughput and safety of air traffic movements and returning higher mission performance and effectiveness.

Indra supplies transportable 3D radars to NATO. The company has delivered deployable radars and air traffic management systems to some of the world’s Air Forces, including the French, German, Indian, and Brazilian Air Forces.

Last year, the Spanish company also helped boost Spain’s indigenous military rotorcraft procurements, with the Indra equipping the Spanish Army’s CH47F helicopter with the latest EW systems, enhancing the survivability of the Chinooks in conflict zones.

Later that year, Indra also secured a contract to upgrade Spanish Tiger MKIII helicopters.

It is also one of three European companies coordinating the development of NGWS/FCAS, a futuristic air combat system based on next-generation aircraft.

In addition, Indra is working on the evolution of the Eurofighter radar and has delivered space surveillance radars currently in operation in Europe.