France selects Indra’s radar system for three air bases

Indra is one of the largest suppliers of military and civilian radars in the world. Credit: Indra.

The French Ministry of Defence has selected Indra’s air traffic management and radar system for three air bases, through the Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA).

The installation of the systems will enhance safety, as well as improve the efficiency of air operations from the bases.

According to a company statement, Indra’s systems were already implemented at the Le Luc-en-Provence airbase. The project involved the deployment of a PSR2 radar and an automated air traffic management system.

Currently, Indra is now working to implement the systems at the DAX air base in Landas.

In the following months, the company will install a PSR 2D primary radar and one of its secondary radars at the French Air Force’s front-line base in Solenzara, Corsica.

The statement said: “Indra’s PSR 2D S-band solid-state radar incorporates the latest state-of-the-art digital technologies. Together with the company’s air traffic automation system, it constitutes one of the most effective systems for the detection, monitoring, automation and control of military air bases.

“It also complies with the highest standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Eurocontrol.”

It added that the solution is capable of operating in situations of interference or anomalies due to poor weather or rugged terrain. The PSR 2D radar system also offers information regarding weather benefitting the pilots and controllers.

Indra said that the implementation of the technology will also benefit French firefighting services and civil protection forces that use the airbases.

Headquartered in Spain, Indra is one of the largest suppliers of military and civilian radars in the world.

The company recently announced that it is developing a satellite communication (SATCOM) system for long-range defence drones.