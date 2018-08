The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially launched the Stores, Proactive, Efficient and Expeditious Despatch of Extra Size / Wt Consignment (SPEEDEX) contract.

Launched by IAF Maintenance air officer-in-charge air marshal RKS Shera, the SPEEDEX contract was concluded on 28 June with Balmer Lawrie & Co and Ashok Travel and Tours for the air and surface component respectively.

The SPEEDEX contract was formally launched by air marshal RKS Shera, air officer-in-charge maintenance in the presence of senior IAF officers, MoD dignitaries and CEOs of the companies.



“The SPEEDEX programme aims to minimise delays in the dispatch of consignment, in addition to easily transporting operationally urgent stores by air, and normal consignments by land.”

The ability to ‘lift, shift and move’ forms the basis of an effective transportation management and has a significant impact on all principles of military logistics.

Prior to this contract, the IAF used hired transport to move cargo to the different airforce bases, which often caused delays in the dispatch of critically required stores.

In order to resolve the issue, the IAF intended to reduce the time taken for the movement of the cargo that would ensure early availability of stores to the field units.

To this end, the IAF has designed the SPEEDEX programme, which aims to minimise delays in the dispatch of consignment, in addition to easily transporting operationally urgent stores by air, and normal consignments by land.

The current contract will help increase support for the maintenance activities of the IAF while enhancing the service’s operational preparedness.