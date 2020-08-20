Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has reportedly carried out successful testing of Beyond Visual Range (BVR) anti-air multi-target MICA missile, which will be integrated with the recently acquired Rafale fighter jets.

According to a New Indian Express report, the Indian Air Force conducted the tests, using the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets off Odisha coast.

The fighter jet successfully destroyed an aerial target, using the MICA missile at low altitude.

A defence official said: “All mission parameters have been met as the target was destroyed validating the missile’s launch envelope. The missile will equip both Sukhoi and Rafale fighter jets.”

India acquired the MICA missile system from France. It is a fire-and-forget short and medium-range missile system that can be launched from fighter jets, as well as ground units and ships.



The 3.1m-long missile, weighing approximately 112 kg, is capable of destroying targets within a range of 500m to 60 km. It has two variants guided by radio frequency (RF) and infrared (IR).

The testing has been conducted because the Indian armed forces have been engaged in a military standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control for the last three months.

Recently, IAF deployed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on the western front. It moved the first squadron of the aircraft after China reportedly deployed two J-20 stealth fighter jets near the border.

The South Asian nation also received five Rafale jets Ambala Air Force Station (AFS) last month.