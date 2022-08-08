View all newsletters
  News
August 8, 2022

India offers to sell Tejas twin-seater combat jets to Malaysia

Tejas is a lightweight, multi-role, supersonic fighter aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force.

The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) offered its twin-seater variant of light-combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas to Malaysia.

It was revealed by Indian State Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to the members of parliament.

In 2019, India’s state-owned aerospace firm received a request for information (RFI) from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) to purchase LCA class aircraft.

Following its response to the RFI, HAL submitted a bid to a request for proposal (RFP) in October 2021.

The written reply added: “HAL responded in October 2021 to RFP issued against tender released by RMAF, Malaysia for 18 nos of Fighter Lead In Trainer – Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT – LCA) and HAL offered LCA Tejas twin-seater variant.”

The statement also revealed that other countries, including Argentina, the US, Australia, the Philippines, Egypt and Indonesia, are also interested in purchasing the LCA aircraft.

In February last year, the Indian Government awarded around $6.57bn to HAL for the procurement of as many as 83 Tejas LCA.

Deliveries of the aircraft under this contract were scheduled to commence in 2023.

HAL’s Tejas is a lightweight, highly agile, single-engine, multi-role, supersonic fighter aircraft.

It is designed to perform various roles, including offensive air support, air combat, reconnaissance, and anti-ship.

The aircraft offers a quadruplex digital fly-by-wire flight control system (FCS), along with advanced flight control laws.

