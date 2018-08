The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully carried out flight tests of its new Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) precision-guided glide bomb.

Launched from the IAF’s Jaguar aircraft at the Chandan range in Rajasthan, the weapon system was integrated with a live warhead and was successfully destroyed simulated targets with exact precision.

During the event, a total of three flight tests with varied release conditions were carried out by the airforce.



The trial demonstrated that the SAAW weapon system could successfully attain all of the required mission objectives and is capable of destroying a wide range of ground targets using precision navigation.

Designed and developed by the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the SAAW guided bombs have undergone eight developmental trials.

In addition, the weapon demonstrated the performance capability of the system for different ranges under a number of launch conditions.

Weighing approximately 120kg, SAAW weapon system has a range of around 100km. It has been reportedly developed to ensure high precision, which is claimed to be difficult to attain operationally using simple gravity bombs.

The precision-guided glide bomb has been specifically designed to be launched from the Russian-built Sukhoi Su-30 twin-engine fighter jet and the SEPECAT Jaguar aircraft, reported Zee News.